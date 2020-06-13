DUDLEY, Mass. — Summer Dudley of West Gardiner, has been named to the 2020 spring semester dean’s list at Nichols College.

In order to be included on the dean’s list, a student must have a minimum grade point average of 3.5 for at least 12 undergraduate credit-hours and must have received no grades below B- during the semester.

