DUDLEY, Mass. — Summer Dudley of West Gardiner, has been named to the 2020 spring semester dean’s list at Nichols College.
In order to be included on the dean’s list, a student must have a minimum grade point average of 3.5 for at least 12 undergraduate credit-hours and must have received no grades below B- during the semester.
