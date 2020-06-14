For the past few days I’ve listened to several police chiefs and other “authorities” talk about how certain violent criminals are mingling with legitimate peaceful protesters and setting fires and looting businesses. Though they do admit that the majority of protesters are doing absolutely nothing wrong, they make a very strong statement that burning and looting has got to stop, and they say it in such a way that implies that if the protesters stayed home, the looting and burning would cease.

I seriously doubt that the legitimate organizers of the marches and demonstrations ever once asked criminals to join them. As a matter of fact, they usually ask those miscreants to not attend the rallies.

I hope that those in charge of militarized police behavior (that includes legislators) don’t use that rhetoric about looters to give lawmakers and law keepers an excuse to do nothing about seriously needed police reform.

Perhaps they should listen to those protesters and ignore and/or arrest the criminals and finally do what they are being asked to do. After all, if those who are now asking to be heard were finally served the social justice they deserve, there would be no need for protests and rallies.

Lawmakers must never forget that an unarmed black man was murdered by a police officer while three other police officers stood and watched a homicide being committed.

I think that a people asking for justice for 400 years is long enough. Black people and other minorities, particularly Muslim, Latino, Indigenous peoples and other minorities have demonstrated more than enough patience. Clearly, white supremacy has to stop, and stop now.

Peter P. Sirois

Madison

