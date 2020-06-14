I enjoyed reading George Smith’s June 3 column about enjoying camp during the summer months in Maine (“Getting ready for camp?“). Several of my friends have camps that were purchased by their grandparents in the early to mid 1900s, when camps were affordable for Maine residents.

Unfortunately this is no longer the case. Many non-residents have been buying up Maine camps, bringing the prices up. Today, you have to make out-of-state wages to buy a camp in Maine. This is especially true for coastal properties.

I have never been able to afford a camp in Maine but I have been able to enjoy the Maine outdoors through our great state park system and through programs like The Land for Maine’s Future. I have visited every state park and climbed Mt. Katahdin six times. I am glad that we have an adequate supply of public land in Maine so that people without camps can still enjoy the beautiful state of Maine outdoors.

Peter Marczak

Augusta

