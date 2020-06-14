A state trooper was being treated Sunday night for a severely broken leg after he was hit by a car that was involved in a high-speed chase, Maine State Police said.

Trooper Mickael Nunez, a three-year member of the state police, was listed in stable condition at MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta after the fleeing car struck him Sunday afternoon on Route 3 in China near the Family Dollar Store. At the time, Nunez had been setting up spike strips to deflate the tires on a green sports car operated by Robert Belmain, 53, of Caribou, state police said.

Belmain, who crashed his car after the collision, was flown from MaineGeneral by Lifeflight helicopter to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston for treatment of head injuries, according to Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Nunez, who attempted to retreat to a safe location when he spotted Belmain’s car approaching, could not avoid getting hit, McCausland said. However, Belmain lost control of his vehicle and crashed after hitting Nunez. During the pursuit, McCausland said Belmain’s vehicle reached speeds of 100 mph.

The chase began along Interstate 95 in Waterville when another state trooper pulled Belmain’s car over after motorists called police to say Belmain was operating erratically on I-95 just south of Clinton. McCausland said Belmain’s sports car had no license plates attached.

Belmain, after being pulled over, fled and continued driving erratically on the interstate before exiting and getting on Route 3 in Augusta, McCausland said.

Once Belmain is released from the hospital he will face charges of operating under the influence, driving to endanger, criminal speed, eluding a police officer, failing to submit to arrest, destruction of evidence, reckless conduct, possession of a scheduled drug, sale and use of drug paraphernalia, and operating after suspension of his driver’s license, state police said.

