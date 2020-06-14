Nokomis Regional High School in Newport has announced its class of 2020 graduates. Nokomis serves students in Corinna, Dixmont, Etna, Hartland, Newport, Palmyra, Plymouth and St. Albans.
Damion Michael Aguiar, Madison May Albair, Ahmed Mohammad Alsaleh, Demika E. Anderson, Hunter James Babcock, Corbin Christopher Bach, Abigail Susan Bagley, Cameron Ethan Bagley.
Also, Maille MacDonald Baker, Kaiden Christopher Ballard, Jordan A. Barnard, Alex Ryan Bartlett, Grady M. Berry, Caden William Bligh, Abigail Marie Boersma, Jamie Pearl Bolstridge and Jillian Brook Bowden.
Also, Riley John Bridges, Beau Alexander Briggs, Jayden Matthiah Brooks, Alisha Leigh Brunelle, Meaghan Lynn Bryant, Madison Elaine Bubar, Calista Jazel Bucklin and Lauren Sawyer Burke.
Also, Mallory Lynn Cogswell, Isabella Cossar, Madelyn Jean Coston, Daniel Scott Cote, Taylor Elaine Crocker, Darius Leon Currie, Alexis Marie Curtis, Ismael DeJesus, Bryan James Desjardins, Samuel Prescott Donaldson and Zacharia Adam Dudley.
Also, Emily Amanda Eastman, Marian Janet Easton, Kylee Elizabeth Elderkin, Christina Marie Fischetti, Michael Wayne Fletcher and Hailee Jean Fournier.
Also, Michael James Gagne, Caitlyn Grace Gallagher, Sidney Aiden Gebo, Daniel Leon Gerry, Shelby Sierra Glidden, Jeffrey Francis Goodall, Brandon Michael Grass, Mitchell Mackenzie Grass and Dylan Eugene Gray.
Also, Kaleb Lazarus Griffith, Joshua Joseph Grozik, Corinne Hautanen, Jacob Michael Hawthorne, Lia Rose Herrick, Law Arthur Lewis Hinkley, Mckayla L. Holden, Andrew Scott Hopkins, Emma V. Hoyt, Lyle Philip Hunt and Haylee J. Hustus.
Also, Paige Nicole Idol, Madison Elisabeth Ivory, Cade Mark Jenkins, Caleb Reece Jolicoeur, Kaleigh Marie Kane, Michael Lawrence Killam, Cade Robert Kreider, Misael Giovanni Landron and Aivlyn Rose Lane.
Also, Samantha Krislynn Leadbetter, Hunter Anthony Leighton, Lucas Holyoke Leighton, Mary Annabelle Libby, Xander Alexis Lillie, Nicholas Fletcher Lincoln and Hunter Lewis Lovering.
Also, Deikon MacMullen, Thomas Phillip Marcia, Cody William Marquis, Keana D. Martin, Danielle Marie McAtee, Taylor Elizabeth McCracken, Brandon Willis McDougal and Jordan Daniel Mitchell.
Also, Colby Augustine Morin, Zoe Elsie Frances Morris, Alison J. Murphy, Brandon Li Nason, Cassidie Ann Newhall, Shane Michael Palmer, Caesar Kimberly Parent, Calvin Aurthor Peck, Isac Neland Perrigo and William Lucas Perrigo.
Also, Sophie Elld Platt, Breanna Marie Pond, Tyler James Preble, Taytum Jenefer Quinn, Jakob Eric Michael Rauscher, Myah Riley Reed, Jaylee Elaine Rice, Katy Lynn Rice and Ethan Elias Richards.
Also, Nikita Ann Robbins, Gwendolyn Jade Roberts, Sierra Marie Robichaud, Gabriel Zavier Rockwell, Xavier McKenzie Rowe, Macy Kay Salls and Dakota William Savage.
Also, Shane C. Shorette, Amber Marie Smith, Noah M. Smith, Thomas G. Snowman, Morgan Rena Soule, Julia Elisabeth Stitham and Onica Madison Stratton.
Also, Cassidy Mae Thaler, Christina Elizabeth Thaler, Aubrie Isabel Trost, Angelina Marie Valitutto, Manuel Harold Veara, McKenna Ann Warren, Anna Marie Welch, Jewel Lynn Welch, Meagan Rose Whitten and Elizabeth Ann Woodard.
