WINDSOR – Diane (Doyon) Kaslauskas, 74, of Ridge Rd., passed away June 9, 2020 after a brief illness at Androscoggin Hospice House, Auburn. Diane was born on March 1, 1946 at Maine General Hospital to Hercules and Yvonne Doyon.Diane grew up in Chelsea with sister Nancy, attending Chelsea elementary schools and graduating from Erskine Academy in 1956.After graduation, Diane began working for the state in the Department of Transportation. She worked her entire career, of over 30 years for the State of Maine.Diane will be remembered for her hours of dedication to both the Cub Scouts and Little League foundations for her sons, Mike and Delmar. Diane would often say that she had high cholesterol from eating “all the hot dogs from the concession stand every night of the week ” because she was always at the fields supporting her boys. As a dedicated Den mother, Diane, despite her fear of heights, marched a pack of Cub Scouts up a mountain in Camden Hill State Park.Diane loved guiding for Mary Grove at the Poland Mining Camps, where she and Butch mineral hunted for many years. Diane was also very proud of her gardens. You would often see her outside in the mornings weeding and trimming to beat the heat. Diane would always get stopped at the local store by other Windsor residents commenting on how nice her flower beds looked. Diane’s other joy was her many fur babies, including her two cats, Garfield and Daisy.Diane will be remembered for her spunk and tenacity. For her 5 foot frame, which was no match for even the biggest foe or any unsuspecting cashier who may have mistakenly forgotten that she was owed a penny.Diane loved her weekly shopping trips with her best friend, Lucy Mills. Always a family woman, Diane was most proud of her two grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Coleman. Diane loved having family to her house for any holiday to celebrate with her loved ones.Diane is survived by her husband of 28 loving years, Lynwood “Butch” Kaslauskas; her two children, son Delmar Cooper, wife Jen and grandchild Coleman; and son, Michael Cooper, wife Lisha and granddaughter Kaitlyn. Diane is also survived by her sister, Nancy Berg; niece Diane York and nephew Tom Gousse and families.With strict adherence to CDC guidelines, friends may visit from 2 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17 at Plummer Funeral Home, Windsor Chapel, 983 Ridge Rd., Rte. 32, Windsor where a funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. A private burial will be held at a later date in Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery.Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.

