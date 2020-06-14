June 14, 1834: Leonard Norcross of Dixfield patents a diving suit made of rubber with a metal helmet attached to it with a watertight seal.
Norcross (1798-1865) experimented with the suit in the Webb River in Oxford County. A set of bellows provided an air supply to the helmet through a hose. The test diver’s boots were filled with lead shot to offset buoyancy. He was able to walk on the riverbed comfortably and remained relatively dry.
Other diving suits had been invented, but the Norcross suit was different in that its rubber composition allowed the diver to move about freely and bend over, or even lie down underwater.
Norcross apparently was happy with the result; he named his son “Submarinus.”
Hardly a one-trick pony, Norcross, born in Readfield, also was a millwright and a mechanic. He invented a threshing and separating machine, a nail-making machine, an accelerated wool spinner and a stump lifter. He also lectured on astronomy and temperance and was a Gospel preacher.
Presented by:
Joseph Owen is an author, retired newspaper editor and board member of the Kennebec Historical Society. Owen’s book, “This Day in Maine,” can be ordered at islandportpress.com. To get a signed copy use promo code signedbyjoe at checkout. Joe can be contacted at: [email protected]
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Schools and Education
Maranacook graduates told by actor they can change the world
-
Schools and Education
Gardiner Area High School seniors able to park and graduate together
-
Editorials
Our View: More aid needed to keep economy from failing
-
Food & Dining
Dine In Maine: When will it be OK to review a restaurant?
-
Letters to the Editor
A thank-you to Waterville’s Chief Massey
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.