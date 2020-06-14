AUGUSTA — Five Volunteer Generation Fund grants have been awarded to community-based organizations across Maine. The purpose of a Maine VGF grant is to provide support to volunteer programs in the state that are providing service in three focus areas: Aging in place, transportation services, and food security and assistance, according to a news release from Volunteer Maine, the state service commission, and the Corporation for National and Community Service.

Two of the five agencies, Alfond Youth and Community Center and Catholic Charities Maine, have received funding to start new volunteer programs through the Maine VGF initiative. Both organizations will utilize their respective awards to operate a volunteer program addressing all three of the state’s focus areas mentioned above.

Three of the five agencies also have been awarded an additional $10,000 in funds to support the need for surge services related to the COVID-19 health emergency. The three agencies – Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program, Southern Maine Agency on Aging, and Catholic Charities Maine – are using the funds to support volunteers and increase organizational capacity of their respective efforts to combat food insecurity.

According to the release, the following five organizations that submitted successful grant applications are being collectively awarded $201,267:

• Southern Maine Agency on Aging, Scarborough ($36,845 plus $10,000 in COVID-19 support equal $46,845);

• Catholic Charities Maine, Portland ($35,754 plus $10,000 in COVID-19 support equal $45,754);

• Alfond Youth and Community Center, Waterville ($36,954);

• Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program, Brunswick ($26,315 plus $10,000 in COVID-19 support equal $36,315); and

• The WindowDressers Inc., Rockland ($35,399).

In addition to the five organizations mentioned above, United Way of Eastern Maine, based in Bangor, has been awarded a one-year extension to continue utilizing Maine VGF funds. The funds had been allocated for the third and final year of the grant award, originally scheduled to conclude this year.

For more information on the Maine VGF initiative and the agencies listed above, visit maineservicecommission.gov.

