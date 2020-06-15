Sara Gideon backed out of the first televised debate for Democratic senatorial candidates. This is not the first time she has refused to appear side-by-side with Betsy Sweet and other fellow candidates. We hear Gideon endlessly on costly television ads every night, but that is no substitute for hearing her in an open debate.
Voters need to see and hear all of the candidates in order to make an informed choice for whom to vote for in the primary on July 14. This is the democratic process.
Sara Gideon criticizes Susan Collins for hiding from press and voters. Now she is doing the same thing. We need a senator who displays courage and leadership. This is not it.
Jane O’Rourke
Hallowell
