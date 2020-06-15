AUGUSTA — Capital Area Technical Center, serving 400 students from Cony, Erskine Academy, Gardiner Area, Hall-Dale, Maranacook Community, Richmond and Winthrop high schools and Monmouth Academy, offers 15 diverse career and technical education programs, according to a news release from Stephanie Turgeon, Student Services coordinator at the center.

The center has announced the students receiving program completion certificates for the 2019-20 school year.

Auto Collision: Antonio Assaf, Andre Campbell, Jacob Geneseo, Alan Gilcott, Devin Landry, Ben Lapierre, Brady Lucas, Lucas McCormick and Dominic Reid, all of CHS; Riley Toner, of EA; Kyianna Procino, Justyce Sellars and Damien Thornton, all of GAHS; and Tyler Choate, Tyler McCray, Cody Quimby and Tyler Vaillencourt, all of HDHS.

Auto Collision, Level 2: Luke White, of CHS; Kole-Tai Carlezon, Jacob Cater and Jesse Hayes, all of EA; and Cyrus Logan, of RHS.

Automotive Technology: Mohamad Ahmad, Ahmad Ahmad, Mohamed Al-Ali, Ahmed Alsaleem, Abdulmajeed Al-Tameemi, Kyle Bernier, Bruce Hatch, Dana Judkins, Alexander Robinson, Adam St. Amand and Cameron Willett; EA: Jonathan Blair, Trevor Brockway, Luciano Giampetruzzi, Bailey Hendsbee, Graydon Leeman, Colby Loden and Dale Peaslee, all of CHS; Dylan Bailey, David Darville, Benjamin Dostie, Bradley Gowell, Sydnee MacMaster, Jed Malinowski, Tristan Nelson, Eban Pierce, Joshua Thornton and Blaise Tripp, all of GAHS; Ethan Chamberlain, Aryana Locke, Michael Stratton and Ethan Tillson, all of HDHS; Joseph Albert, Andrew Dupuy, Garrett Fine, Mietek Gawron, Elijah Jacobs, Casey Poulin and Jared Roberge, all of MCHS; and Skyler Dulude, of MA.

Automotive Technology, Level 2: Kaaleb Carey, Christopher Taylor and Atlantis Veilleux, all of CHS; Joshua Donahue II, Joshua Duggan and Grady Miller, all of EA; Benjamin Porter and George Ricker, both of GAHS; Skylor Connors and Michael Crochere, both of HDHS; Colby Webber, of MCHS; Jeffrey Parquette, of MA; and Chase Wright, of WHS.

Building Construction: Sebastian Barron, Jamal Cariglia, Leighton Gidney, Kameron Michaud, Carter Roy and Ethan Veilleux, all of CHS; Phillips Gidney and Tristan Klemanski, both of EA; Devyn Purington, of GAHS; Kyle Small, of HDHS; Daniel Pragnana III, of MA; and Kial Beckim and Calob Densmore, both of RHS.

Building Construction, Level 2: Alexander Buzzell, Isaak Peavey, Michael Rogers and Curtis Weymouth, all of EA; and Glenn Jacobs and William Lachance, both of HDHS.

Business Academy: Sierra Beland, Jordan Brooke, Dakota Dearborn, Jacob Harris, Cooper Swan, James Van Doren-Wilson and Isaac Wallace, all of CHS; Alicia Nelson, Alecia Paradis and Danielle Shorey, all of EA; Chase Fossett, of GAHS; Corrina Johnson, of HDHS; Nathan Couture, of MCHS; and Lucy McDonald, of MA.

Business Academy, Level 2: Alimira Abdullah, of CHS; Carly Corbin, Logan Dupont and Patrick Rush, all of HDHS; and Hunter Glidden, of WHS.

Certified Nursing Assistant: Hannah Beeckel, Emily Douglas, Alicia Groves, Madison Hodgdon, Camden Kinsey, Micayla Paquette, Shakeera Radel, Madison Riggs amd Sophia Whitney, all of CHS; Paige Bishop, Haley Brann, Katherine Drossel, Morganne Gagne-Bailey, Gabrielle Hebert, Nadia Kempton, Hiedi Marquis-Grover and Alyssa Marston, all of GAHS; Cheyann Field, Adalaide Morris, Audrey Swan and Amber Wysocki, all of EA; Patience Middleton and Kayleigh Winam, both of HDHS; Derinda Brumfield and Amber Fredette, both of MCHS; Lindsie Irish, of RHS; and Caroline Brown, of WHS.

Computer Technology: Riley Coombe, Roger Mackbach and Nick Waterhouse, all of CHS; Alex Huntley, Ryan Sidelinger, Brandon Tibbs and Sarena Walker, all of EA; Bradley Koehling and Tyler Sibley, both of HDHS; Nathaniel Eva, of MCHS; Ciera Dennis and Rowan Larrabee, both of MA; Hunter Harris, of RHS; and Tristan Farnham, Landen Huff, Adam King and Kevon Sharples, all of WHS.

Computer Technololgy, Level 2: Bruce Hatch, of CHS; Calvin Mason, of GAHS; Elijah Fortin and Tylor Nichols, both of HDHS; Kenneth Allen, Glen Moulton and Sam Struck, all of MCHS; Reynante Gajilan and Brendan Roberge, both of RHS; and Joshua Buzzell, of WHS.

Culinary Arts: Jackson Fifield, Isaac Gichel Curtis, Adrian Larrabee, Kaiden Reid and Kaden Urquhardt, all of CHS; Charlie Burdette, Kristopher Campbell, Dana Purington and Dylan Spencer, all of GAHS; Vanessa Berry and Serena Sepulvado, both of EA; Quinn Beckler, Emma-leigh Cushing and Talyn Plummer, all of MCHS; Evan Hasenfus and Jared Martin, both of MA; Jayson Millett and Bryannah Shea, both of RHS; and Brooke Burnham, Mason Faucher and Logan Huff, all of WHS.

Culinary Arts, Level 2: Dakota Andow, Chloe Fleck, Kiara Gonzalez-Rodriguez, Nate Ieng and Ryan Lathe, all of CHS; Ashlee Bossie and Desiree Leighton, botho f EA; Logan Dearborn, of HDHS; and Jacob Meunier, of WHS.

Early Childhood Education: Haylee Casey, Andrea Chabot, Emily Douglas, Danielle Haines, Yasmine Wadleigh, Julia Wallace and Josie Waycott, all of CHS; MacKenzie Shepard and Destine Sidelinger, both of GAHS; Saydi Cote, Avril Goodman, Sydney Lord, Jamara Moore, Shelley Peaslee, Chloe Peebles, Hailei-Ann Reny and Alissa Sleeper, all of EA; Hailey Downs, of HDHS; Abygail Jacques, of MCHS; MacKenzie Brown, of MA; and Trinity Gajilan, of RHS.

Early Childhood Education, Level 2: Willow Lorgeree, of CHS; Kristina Shean and Hailey Thornton, both of GAHS; Alyssa Musial, of HDHS; and Kylee Currier, of MCHS.

Electrical Technology: Bennett Carter, Isaac Gammon, Iain McCollett, Andrew Truman and Devin Young, all of CHS; Jonathan Flynn, Evan Grady, Noah Reed, Jordan Reny and Cameron Peaslee, all of GAHS; Nicholas Hayden, Colby Johnson and James Sugden, all of EA; Corbin Eldridge, of HDHS; and Braeden Lamoureux, of RHS.

Electrical Technology, Level 2: Mitchell Gamage and Dalton Pushard, both of EA; Gaetano Ahern, of HDHS; Jeremy Mrazik, of MCHS; and Isaac Rideout, of RHS.

Firefighting: Mohammad Al-Jendi, Alex Audette and Thomas Farris-Chason, all of CHS; Brayden Hill, Moira MacDowell and Colby Rumpf, all of EA; Zachary Libby, of GAHS; Logan Bennett, Antonio Marino, Nicholas Markham and Ethan Merrill, all of HDH; and Logan Farr, of MA.

Graphic Design & Printing: Hadeel Alsaleh, Isaac Beloff; Aleks Carter, Tyrell Lewis, Caleb MacFarland, Ashlan Peacock, Gracie Pellerin, Nhasino Phan, Harley Spencer, Kaley Trask, Zachary Whitney and Taryn Crummett, all of CHS; Hannah Luc, of HDHS; Gavin Mills, Jasmine Plugge and Paul Slimm, all of EA; and Taylor Dumont, of MA.

Graphic Design & Printing, Level 2: Porscha Ware, of CHS; Zyashia Borrero and Jada Fredette, both of EA; and Owen Bean, of HDHS.

Law Enforcement Academy: Everett Blair and Nathaniel Farrar, both of EA; Dylan Burk, Tyler Johnson and Kayla Nadeau, all of GAHS; Collis Locke, Zachary McQueeney and Amber Vazquez, all of HDHS; Jackie Gordon, of MCHS; and Nicholas Stillwell, of RHS.

Law Enforcement Academy, Level 2: Katelyn Rollins and McKenzi Strout, both of EA; and Ciera Cloutier, of HDHS.

Machine Tool with Welding: Tyler Coukos, Kristina Perry and Dylan Smith, all of CHS; David Bourgoin, Boe Glidden, Logan Lee, Hayden Rowe, Hailey Sanborn and Andrew Weymouth, all of EA; Matthew Smith and Boden Washington, both of HDHS; Jesse Harris, of MCHS; and Joseph Guimond, Rylee Hammond and Ryan Walker, all of MA.

Machine Tool with Welding, Level 2: Abigail Merrill, of CHS; Alec Baker, of EA; Paisley Fitzmaurice, of GAHS; Cosette Kilde, of HDHS; Cody McDonald, of MA; and Adam Beaulieu, of RHS.

Medical/Veterinarian Terminology: Jada Genest, Adrianna Morley, Aleah Patten, Jillian Pion, Ashleigh Redmond and Autumn Trafton, all of CHS; Kylie Bechard, Samantha Couture, Zaria Kelly, Jennifer Reny and Wesley Wood, all of EA; Sarah Beaulieu, Isabelle Bourque, Lily Marston, Savannah Strout and Samantha Tillotson, all of HDHS; Cathy Landaeta, of MCHS; Payton Beasley, of MA; Haylee Beckin and Karlie Scott, both of RHS; and Jenna Buzzell, of WHS.

Plumbing & Heating: Joshua Cowing, Nolan Cowing, Keith Knowles, Jacob Pomelow and Alessandro Smith, all of EA; Jeremy Messer and Hunter Vasvary, both of GAHS; Connor McFarland, of HDHS; Danielle Dulac, of MA; and Dakotah Gilpatric, John Paradis, Kyle Underhill-Tilton and Zachary York, all of RHS.

Plumbing & Heating, Level 2: Ian Gervais, of CHS; Jacob Elsemore and Gage Henderson, both of EA; Cody Lathrop and Brad Sandelin, both of GAHS; Elijah Page, of HDHS; Skyler Boucher, of MCHS; and Gavin Brochu, Kyzer Card and Evan Freeman, all of MA.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: