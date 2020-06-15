University of Rhode Island outfielder/first baseman Jackson Coutts signed a free-agent contract with the Washington Nationals, the school announced Monday.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Coutts was the Maine Sunday Telegram’s Baseball Player of the Year while at Orono High School in 2017. Coutts is the son of Auburn native and University of Maine softball coach Mike Coutts.

Coutts, a junior, was eligible for Major League Baseball’s amateur draft last week. But the draft was reduced from 40 rounds to five, and Coutts was not selected, making him a free agent.

In 13 games this spring, he had tied his career high with four home runs and was hitting a .451 with seven doubles before college sports were shut down in reaction to the coronavirus outbreak.

