AUGUSTA — Lithgow Public Library’s “Imagine Your Story” Summer Reading 2020 is underway. Summer reading is an important way to prevent summer learning loss.

Although the library’s in-person programs and services aren’t fully operational, it is still providing fun performances, activities, and prizes, according to a news release from the library.

The program is for all ages, including children who are read to by adults. The goal is to complete 16 hours of reading between now and Aug. 15. Collect badges for every hour read and activities completed. Children who accomplish their reading goal of 16 hours will win a paperback book.

Register, track reading, and find out about the library’s virtual programs at lithgowlibrary.org. For assistance, reach out to [email protected] or call 207-626-2415.

Upcoming events:

• Imagine Our Story at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 18, via Zoom.

Using different prompts and techniques we will come together to write stories. We’ll write a fairytale, a hero’s journey, and a myth with help from each child, then read our stories aloud.

• Earth Jams Virtual Concert at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 25, live on YouTube.

Join in with Matt Loosigian’s virtual Earth Jams concert just for Lithgow Library families. The concert features fun sing-a-long folk tunes and Matt’s originals all about nature and ecology. Sign up is required for all Zoom events.

Visit the library’s website for instructions on how to join.

