AUGUSTA — Lithgow Library has announced the Virtual Stitchery, a fiber arts social group that meets twice a month from noon to 1 p.m. the first and third Tuesday. Upcoming dates include June 16, July 7, July 21 and Aug. 4, according to a news release from the library.
Those interested can work on their project and hobnob virtually with knitters, crocheters, embroiderers, felters, weavers, quilters, tatters, spinners, and other fiber fans. They also can attend for advice, inspiration, or just to chat with like-minded crafters. All ages and experience levels welcome.
Email the library to receive a Zoom invite for the event at [email protected].
For more information, call 207-626-2415.
