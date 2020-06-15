A virtual holiday concert event to be held over the Fourth of July weekend in Portland will raise funds to benefit organizations devoted to fighting hunger.

SummerFest Maine Ending Hunger at Home will donate proceeds to Full Plates Full Potential in Portland and to the Good Shepherd Food Bank in Auburn. The event will be hosted by Shamrock Sports & Entertainment of Portland, according to a news release.

The event, which will take place over a 24-hour period on July 3 and 4 will feature local and national performing artists. More details are expected Tuesday during an 11 a.m. news conference on the Eastern Prom.

People who want access to the virtual performances can livestream and listen via the Portland Press Herald, Townsquare Media and WGME-TV. The Portland Symphony Orchestra has been invited to take part.

“As our nation and our state adjusts to the reality of life during the COVID-19 pandemic and the continued need for social distancing, we wanted to do something that would bring joy to people while supporting a great cause,” Brian Corcoran, CEO and Founder of Shamrock Sports & Entertainment, said in a statement.

Justin Alfond, co-director of Full Plates Full Potential, said the lineup of Maine talent is incredible. “There’s something for everyone, so tune in, have a blast and give generously to both organizations,” Alfond said.

Kristen Miale, president of the Good Shepherd Food Bank, said her agency believes that the number of Maine residents struggling with food insecurity could climb as high as 250,000 should the rates of unemployment and poverty continue. Before the pandemic struck, Maine had approximately 180,000 people struggling with food insecurity.

