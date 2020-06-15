Maine State Police and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of a man on Vinalhaven Island.

Police are releasing few details about the man’s death at a home on Roberts Cemetery Road, which was reported at 9:45 p.m. Sunday. Deputies and detectives from both agencies have been on the island since the incident was reported, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

A woman was also injured in the incident and was treated at PenBay Medical Center in Rockport. She was released Monday.

The man’s body is being taken to the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta for an autopsy. The Maine Marine Patrol helped transport the man and woman from the island.

Police are withholding the names of both the man and woman.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: