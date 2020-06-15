MECA’s COLLECT: Online Summer Art Sale

Thursday to Sunday. meca.edu/collect

Maine College of Art’s COLLECT art sale includes an online auction that runs from Thursday to Sunday. All of the works for sale were created by artists from the MECA community, including faculty, staff, alumni, current students and friends.

Opening Exhibitions at Marshall Store Gallery

By appointment 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, starting June 20 and through July 26. George Marshall Store Gallery, 140 Lindsay Road, York. georgemarshallstoregallery.com

George Marshall Story Gallery in York is thrilled to be opening to the public and is kicking off the summer season with three exhibitions. Make an appointment and you can feast your eyes on “Medley 2020” by Tom Glover, “Auction Sites” by Douglas Prince” and “Resonance” by Brian Chu and Shaio-Ping Wang. The museum will have plenty of hand sanitizer from Wiggly Bridge Distillery on site and can offer you a required face covering, should you need one.

Camping and glamping

Sandy Pines Campground, 277 Mills Road, Kennebunkport, prices vary. sandypinescamping.com

You can partake in traditional camping with your RV or tent or splurge for one of the glamping tents and cottages, hideaway huts and unique retreats, including Conestoga Wagons and Airstreams, at Sandy Pines Campground in Kennebunkport. Inhale the salt air as you roast marshmallows and work on your summer reading list. What’s more, all Mainers receive a 25 percent discount throughout June and July.

Pic-nic-ette

1-9 p.m. Saturday and Thursday, through June 27. Thompson’s Point, Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, $5. On Facebook.

You still can’t see a concert at Thompson’s Point this summer but you can spend time on the scenic grounds during its twice-a-week gatherings. Pic-nic-ettes feature food trucks, a cash bar and individual, socially distanced picnic spots. Tickets get you a soft drink from the bar and a one hour and 45 minute time slot of your choosing between 1 and 9 p.m. so as to make sure the crowd size stays within state guidelines.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: