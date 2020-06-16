NEWTON, Mass. — Six local students have been named to the 2020 spring semester dean’s list at Lasell University.

They are Samantha Grandahl of North Monmouth, Dylan Presby of South China, Hannah Richards of Swanville, Grace Redwine of Freedom, Emma Vierling of Monmouth and Kaylee Arvayo-Bickford of Hallowell.

