Lithgow Public Library in Augusta is working toward safely re-opening the library to the public. Its goal is to continue to offer virtual services, while phasing in access to library materials and the facility until the threat of COVID-19 has subsided, according to a news release from the library.

On June 1 the Return Box re-opened. All materials will be quarantined for 72 hours before they are checked in, so there may be a delay in library record display. Quarantine is required for the foreseeable future.

Library members can now place requests for Lithgow Library items (only), either via the MINERVA online catalog or by phone. The library is offering touchless curbside pickup, and all items will have a three-week circulation period. The library also will offer limited printing, photocopying and computing in the Community Meeting Room, while the stacks and reading rooms remain restricted. Curbside and computer services will be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Friday. Requests for state-wide library items will begin soon after.

The library should begin regular hours, with increasing access, on July 13. A limited number of people can come into the building to the Circulation Desk to order, pickup and return materials, and use computers on the main floor. Curbside service will be continued as a convenience.

The library will phase in opening the stacks to the public to control high-touch materials and areas, minimizing risk. It will also resume public library events, open public meeting rooms, increase occupancy, and no longer quarantine items, based on evolving coronavirus trends and guidelines.

For more information, call the library at 207-626-2415.

