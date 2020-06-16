NEW LONDON, Conn. — Kayla Roberts Johnson of Farmingdale and Thea McCormick Sweet of Hallowell were awarded Bachelor of Arts degrees from Connecticut College on May 29.

Roberts Johnson earned a degree in American Studies and Government; and McCormick Sweet earned a degree International Relations.

The 427 members of Connecticut College’s class of 2020 were celebrated during a special live event on May 17, the day seniors were originally scheduled to participate in their in-person commencement. The college’s 102nd commencement is now scheduled for Sunday, May 30, 2021.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: