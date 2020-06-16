WINSLOW – Dianne E. Levesque, 76, passed away peacefully on Jun 2, 2020, at MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta with her family by her side. She was born on October 16, 1943, in Jacksonville, Florida, daughter of William and Louine (Spinney) Cotter. She was raised in Orrington, Maine, and was a 1961 graduate of Brewer High School. She most recently resided in Winslow, Maine.Dianne graduated college from Husson University. She held multiple office positions at Wyandotte Mill, W.S. Emerson, Myerowitz Chiropractic, Kennebec Behavioral Health, Morning Sentinel, and Dr. Rosalind Waldron.As a loving wife, mother, Aunty Di, and nana, Dianne enjoyed spending time with family playing games, singing songs, and telling many stories. She had a fondness for knitting, sewing, singing, and playing piano, along with cooking many delicious family meals.Dianne was predeceased by her parents, husband, Robert, and brother, Richard. She is survived by her sons, Michael and wife Sibel, Monte and wife Jessica, Matthew and wife Joan, and Benjamin and wife Tomi; grandchildren, Michael Jr., Melanie, Angela, Nicole, Laura, Colby, Emily, Brenden, Jackson, and Madison; great-grandchildren, Chloe, Isabella, Colin, Zoey, Alexander, and Jonah; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Per Dianne’s request, there will be no memorial services. There will be a private family interment scheduled at a later date. Memories and condolences can be shared on Dianne’s Facebook page.

