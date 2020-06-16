AUGUSTA – Beverly Burton Shaw, 94, passed away at Maine General Hospital in Augusta on June 12, 2020.She was born in Springfield, Massachusetts on December 13, 1925, the daughter of Dr. Richard and Elsie Shaw.Beverly grew up in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts during the Great Depression and had many stories related to that time. She and her sister, Adair, developed a trick riding act which was picked up by the Roy Rogers Rodeo, with whom they toured across the United States and Canada for four years as trick riders. Her love of horses followed her throughout her life. She used her rodeo earnings to purchase property in Mount Vernon, Maine. This property became a haven of rich family times throughout the years where the family enjoyed deer hunting, fishing and camping. Eventually, the woodland would supply the lumber necessary for the construction of a retirement home. In 1951, she married Samuel Shaw and together they raised four children in Pennsylvania. Her home was marked by the smell of fresh baked goods and a door that was always open. Beverly had a way of making each person feel cherished and valued, from her 4-H club members to her international house guests from across the world. She could find and bring out the best in people, young and old. She loved tradition, such as making cranberry bread and chess pies, which she delivered each Christmas to neighbors both in Pennsylvania and, following Sam’s retirement, in Maine.Her list of accomplishments includes participating in the Vermont 100 Mile Competitive Trail Ride many times, leading a vibrant 4-H horse club for 15 years, dining room hostess, CIA secretary, bookkeeper, playwright for hometown plays and many other ventures. She was always counted on for her grace and good humor, her hard work to see a task through to completion and her New England common sense. She often said that her “greatest accomplishment was raising four beautiful children.” Her love and support for her children and grandchildren was a powerfully sustaining reality in their lives. Beverly was a member of the Philadelphia Yearly Meeting of the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers) and she and Sam attended the Uwchlan Monthly Meeting in Downingtown, Pennsylvania until moving to Maine in 1983. In Maine, she attended the Pond Town Meeting in Winthrop and Farmington Friends in Farmington. She lived her faith with conviction, believing in the power of love and peace to overcome darkness. Her light will be sorely missed by all who knew her.Beverly is predeceased by her husband Samuel Pettee Shaw, a son, Verne Richard Shaw, and two sisters, Sylvia Adair Maker and Alberta Shaw. She is survived by three daughters, Kathleen Ann Stern (and husband Ben), Susan Baldwin Lockhart (and husband Byron), Bonnie Shaw Linder (and husband Stephen) and her daughter-in-law, Jennifer Lynn Shaw. Beverly is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and family and friends from across the years and miles.Due to the current health crisis, a private family memorial will be held. We would like to gather in spirit on the Tribute Wall at the Roberts Funeral Home website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com. The family invites our community near and far to share memories. In lieu of flowers, Beverly would be pleased to have any donations go to the Parker Pond Association at Parker Pond Association Inc.321 Tower RoadVienna, Maine 04360

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous