MOUNT VERNON – Ervin Wesley “Tunny” Leighton, 89, of Belgrade Road, passed away “off to see the wizard” on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the Alfond Center for Health in Augusta, with his family by his side.He was born in Mount Vernon on May 19, 1931, the son of Edwin W. and Nelda (Halliday) Leighton.Ervin was educated in Mount Vernon Schools before leaving school to work in the woods, and later at the Getchell Saw Mill in West Mount Vernon. After working at the mill, Tunny went to work for the State of Maine, D.O.T., where he worked as a Highway Patrolman for 38 years. He was one of the last Highway Patrolman who owned his own vehicle and contracted it out to the State from Aug 27 1955 to Jan 31, 1993. The only difference he noted with his retirement was that he then ended up helping people at different times and different places than on the job. He also owned and operated E.W. Leighton Construction and was always lending a helping hand to neighbors and friends while also continuing to support his family. We worked the Mount Vernon Dump for years; then the Mount Vernon Transfer Station.Tunny was very active in the Mount Vernon Fire Department in the 50’s and 60’s as a Firefighter, then moved on to supporter and became an Honorary Member of the Department.Ervin enjoyed going to country fairs, meeting new people, and being with family and friends.’He was honored by the Masonic Lodge A.F. & A.M. Vernon Valley Lodge #99 in 2004 as “Citizen of the Year”Ervin also had the 2002 Town of Mount Vernon Annual Town Report cover dedicated to him with a picture and his normal saying “HI Neighbor” He was predeceased by his parents; a son Francis W. Leighton; 2 brothers, George Leighton and William Leighton; 3 sisters, Edna Hall, Mary Meader and June Rackliff; and a grandson Michael W. Dunn.He is survived by his wife of 67 years, June Leighton; a son, Daniel Leighton; daughters, Nancy Dunn and her husband Lee, and Judith Dunn and her husband Dana; a brother Harold Leighton; 9 grandchildren, Tony Dunn and his fiancé Amanda Mills, Matthew Dunn and his wife Cathy, Eric Dunn and his wife Abby, Jed Dunn and his wife Gina ,Curt Dunn and his fiancé Tammy Olson, Maryann Coakley and her husband Joseph, Suzanne Leighton and her husband Darren, Crystal Leighton, and Lora Pinkham and her husband Scott; great grandchildren: Zoey, Danika, Tyler, Kaitlynn, Owen, Iris, Emma, Cobey, Xander, Liam, Sage, Colt, Zakary, Kyleigh, Emrie, and Aleah. He is also survived by many in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.Special Mention Friends: Joe MacLaren and Fred BloomDue to the current Covid restrictions, burial will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date and time to be announced.Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop where condolences to the family may be shared on the website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to: Mount Vernon Fire and Rescue Departments.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous