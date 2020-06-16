CLINTON – Frederick “Fred” A. Pollard, 65, of Clinton, passed away June 11, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born February 22, 1955, in Clinton, the son of Charles and Ruth (Goodine) Pollard.On January 23, 1988, Fred married the love of his life, Lisa (Dodge) Pollard. Together they raised three children, Christopher, Tabatha, and Amos. In his early years, Fred worked several jobs including Ethan Allen, Blue Rock and Pike. He enjoyed snowmobiling, four-wheeling, and watching Nascar. He also enjoyed racing at Unity Raceway up until the mid-90s. Undoubtedly, Fred’s greatest love in life was spending time with his wife, children, and grandkids.Fred is survived by his wife of 32 years, Lisa (Dodge) Pollard; daughter, Tabatha Dodge; son, Christopher Dodge; three grandkids, Jenna, Emeryn and Hayden; sister, Sandra Welch, brothers, Lou and Gerald Ryder; many in-laws, nieces, nephews and other extended friends and family. He was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Donny, Lloyd and Skip; sisters, Marlene and Gail; and son, Amos Henry.Fred will always be remembered for his sense of humor which he kept to the very end.The family would like to extend their gratitude to all of the staff at the Harold Alfond Cancer Center and Maine General Hospice Care.A private Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family.Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.In lieu of flowers, please consider sending donations for final expenses toLisa PollardPO Box 521Clinton ME 04927

