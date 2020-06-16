MANCHESTER – James George Duquette, 73, of Manchester, died Saturday June 13, 2020, of natural causes at his home with his family by his side. He was born in Gardiner, Maine on October 29, 1946, the son of Alcide “Pop” and Cecile (Albert) Duquette. James grew up in South Gardiner and attended Gardiner Schools and graduated in 1965. He worked as a machine operator at Statler Tissue, then for the Maine State DOT as a truck driver, and then Tiger Town. James was a people person. He enjoyed bird watching, watching traffic, playing the lottery, especially scratch tickets. James had a great knowledge for cars and could tell you what year they were, by just looking at them. He served his country in the United States Air Force from 1966-1970 and was a Vietnam War Veteran He was predeceased by his parents; longterm partner, Susan Stewart and his son-in-law, Joseph Hannan.James is survived by his daughter, Dawnn Hannan; two brothers, Charles and Michael Duquette; a sister, Anne Duquette-Albert; a granddaughter, Daysha Hannan; a great grandson who he loved, Justin Hannan and Justin would call him “gutgah”; best friend, Ernie Pierce and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday June 18, from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m., at Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church Street, Augusta, where a funeral service with full military honors will follow at 6 p.m. Masks and social distancing are encouraged. Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

