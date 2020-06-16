SIDNEY – Rayleen E. Coulombe, 58, of Sidney passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends on June 11, 2020 following a valiant, hard-fought battle with multiple myeloma blood cancer and secondary plasma cell leukemia. She was born in Gardiner, Maine on November 19, 1961 the daughter of Raymond Hanning and Eileen (Bryant) Hanning. Rayleen graduated from Messalonskee High School in the class of 1980. Rayleen commenced her work career as a nanny for a local family with whom she remained close right up to until the end of her life. She then worked for many years at Photo Finish in Augusta as a lab technician processing photographs and finished her career at KV Federal Union in their Augusta and then Oakland offices until she was stricken with cancer in October of 2019. Rayleen was a woman of numerous interests with which she was avidly involved with. Her favorites were her family, photography, gardening, crafting, animals, travel, Christmas, and reading being of primary note. Rayleen was extremely passionate and loyal to her family, friends and interests and noted for being prepared for any contingency. Rayleen married Peter Coulombe, the love of her life on September 19, 1992. Rayleen and Peter had two children, Thomas Coulombe and Jennifer Coulombe. Rayleen was predeceased by her father, Raymond Hanning, her maternal grandparents and paternal grandparents.She is survived by her loving husband Peter, children Thomas and Jennifer, her mother Eileen Hanning, siblings, Michael Hanning, Stephen Hanning, Coleen Hanning, Greg Hanning and wife Melissa as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces. There are no public visiting hours planned. A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Augusta. Rayleen wished to extend her thanks to the Doctors and Staff at Alfond Center for Health, Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care, MaineGeneral Homecare & Hospice, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Brigham & Women’s Hospital for the excellent, compassionate medical care that they provided her with in difficult times and circumstances. Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME. Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.Memorial donations may be made to either: Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care, Office of Philanthropy,PO Box 828,Waterville, ME 04903or, Dana Farber Cancer Institute,450 Brookline Ave.,Boston, MA 02215.

