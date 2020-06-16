MONMOUTH – Rev. David Suetterlein, 88, passed to his eternal home on January 10, 2020. He pastured Presbyterian Churches in Scranton, Pa., and Wood-Ridge, N.J., 1956 – 1990. He and his wife, Lorraine, then moved to their home on Lake Cochnewagon. He cofounded with Rev. Peter Misner the Union Church of Belgrade Lakes in 1955 – 2000.David leaves his wife of 64 years, two sons, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A committal service will be held at the Greene Cemetery at 11 a.m., Friday, June 19, with the Rev. Peter Mars officiating.

