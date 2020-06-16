WINDSOR – Tamara L. Schriver, 56, died Friday, June 5, 2020 at Alfond Center for Health in Augusta after a brief illness. She was born January 15, 1964, in Gardiner, the daughter of Paul and Dora Dolan Schriver.She attended Gardiner schools and graduated from Gardiner High School in 1982. She attended cosmetology school, then worked for U.S. VA Togus, and was there for the last 25 years there as a sensory and physical rehab therapist. While at Togus, she served on several committees including the Native American committee for veterans.Tammy loved the ocean and being on the beach. She attended pow wow’s enjoyed arts and crafts, shopping and motorcycles. She worked at the Windsor Fair for many years.She is predeceased by her parents, a daughter Tabitha Luczkowski; brother, Todd Schriver and half-brother, Stephen Schriver.She is survived by two sons, Adam Schriver and wife Stephanie of Gardiner, Anthony Luczkowski of Windsor; daughter Vada Luczkowski of Windsor; best friends Angela Durgin of Chelsea and Rhonda (Morang) Blais of Pittston; half-sister Lynn Schriver of Florida and several cousins and nieces and nephews.A private burial be will held in Mount Hope Cemetery, South Gardiner. A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 1 p.m., at Tammy’s Home, 16 Barry Lane, Windsor.Arrangements are by Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner where condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

