As we navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic, the first phase of reopening the Palermo Community Library at 2789 Route 3 will offer curbside pickup beginning Saturday, June 20.

To protect the safety of staff and patrons, the library will follow the guidelines of the Maine State Library and Maine CDC. Staff will wear masks and gloves while preparing bags for check-out. Patrons and staff are expected to respect social distancing recommendations, according to a news release from Pam Swift, secretary, Board of Trustees.

Procedure for pickup (see detailed description under ‘policies’ on website):

1. Visit the library website at palermo.lib.me.us to search the library’s catalog for the books, DVDs, and other materials.

2. Email the request to [email protected] by Wednesday for a Saturday pickup.

3. Pick up the items at the library between 10 a.m. and noon on Saturday. When you arrive, call 207-993-6088 and a staff member will bring out the bag of books and place it on the front stoop for pick up.

4. Return library items to outdoor book drop when you are finished. All returned library materials will be quarantined for 72 hours and then sanitized.

In the meantime, the Trustees are working hard to prepare for the next phase of reopening by installing Plexiglas hygiene barriers, providing a deep thorough cleaning of the library’s interior, and writing policies that will protect the health and safety of our staff and patrons.

