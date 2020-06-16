A Spring Fling fundraiser with the Lenny Goodine Band, silent auction, candidates and more will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 26, at Rollies Event Tent at 47 Main St., in Belfast. There is plenty of parking behind the tent, according to a news release from Anne Kurek, secretary of the Waldo County Republicans.

The event will include a Bento Boxed Meal and cash bar. The suggested donation is $35.

To reserve a space now because seating is limited, visit Eventbrite.com or call 207-722-3726. The event is sponsored by the Waldo County Republicans.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: