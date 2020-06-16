The Waterville Department of Public Works’ final day for spring brush drop-off will be Friday, June 26, according to a news release from Mark L. Turner, City of Waterville Director of Public Works.

A compost bin for yard and garden waste, leaves and grass clippings will continue to be available for residents throughout the summer at 6 Wentworth Court.

For more information, call the Public Works Department at 207-680-4744.

