In Maine, the coronavirus pandemic is hitting our economy hard. Our unemployment rate is estimated to hit 11.5% by this summer. Across the state, Mainers are coming to a conclusion: the employer-based health insurance system is a terrible idea. It’s well past time for Medicare for All.

Candidate for U.S. Senate Betsy Sweet has been fighting to improve Mainers’ lives for more than 30 years. One of the best ways to improve the lives of millions, especially during a pandemic, is access to health care for all, not just those who can afford it. Right now, Betsy Sweet is Maine’s leading candidate for U.S. Senate in favor of Medicare for All — a policy supported by 69% of all Americans.

Not only do we have to focus on getting Susan Collins out of office, but we also need to replace her with someone who will actually fight for what Mainers genuinely need. That person is Betsy Sweet.

Emma West

Waterville

sophomore at Colby College

