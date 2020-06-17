I have had the pleasure of being the next-door neighbor of Chris Hamilton for 15 years. Of course, next door in Maine means there could be sheep, goats, and a beautiful farm in between yourself and your neighbor. That being the case in this instance, I have as a single woman enjoyed Chris’s spirit of energy and willingness to help for many years.

I believe our district, stretching from Nobleboro to Chelsea, would be well served by that same vigorous energy and willingness to help when needed. Chris has a community spirit and vision that I want to represent me in the House.

In addition, he brings significant experience of business, and Maine matters to the job. He also knows how to make sensible decisions for the broader good. I look forward to the people of his district finding out what a great neighbor Chris Hamilton can be to them.

Judy Nielsen

Whitefield

