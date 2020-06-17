I have had the pleasure of being the next-door neighbor of Chris Hamilton for 15 years. Of course, next door in Maine means there could be sheep, goats, and a beautiful farm in between yourself and your neighbor. That being the case in this instance, I have as a single woman enjoyed Chris’s spirit of energy and willingness to help for many years.
I believe our district, stretching from Nobleboro to Chelsea, would be well served by that same vigorous energy and willingness to help when needed. Chris has a community spirit and vision that I want to represent me in the House.
In addition, he brings significant experience of business, and Maine matters to the job. He also knows how to make sensible decisions for the broader good. I look forward to the people of his district finding out what a great neighbor Chris Hamilton can be to them.
Judy Nielsen
Whitefield
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Things to Do
Lucky Clark On Music: Jeremy Greene
-
Community
Caleigh Crocker places third in Sarah Mook Memorial Poetry Contest
-
Community
St. Anthony’s Soup Kitchen in Skowhegan reopens
-
Community
Webinar about turtles of the Kennebec Estuary set for June 25
-
Things to Do
Studio Two June 20 Madison
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.