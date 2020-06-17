NEW LONDON, Conn. — Kayla Johnson of Farmingdale and Edin Sisson of Sidney have been named to the 2020 spring semester dean’s list at Connecticut College.
Johnson is a senior American Studies and Government major, who earned dean’s high honors.
Sisson is a freshman with an undeclared major, who earned dean’s honors.
