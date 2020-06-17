Juneteenth!, a streamed music concert pre-recorded live from the empty State Theatre, is scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday, June 19, at the State Theatre Facebook Live page.

The concert will showcase the talent of local black musicians and raise money for organizations that empower Portland’s Black Community. This event both celebrates and is named after the American holiday, Juneteenth — the oldest commemoration of the ending of slavery in the U.S.

Artists include B. Aull, Rodney Mashia and Kaia Mac, Janaesound and Jubilee Choir.

The beneficiaries include Indigo Arts Alliance and Black Owned Maine.

JanaeSound harnesses an unforgettable voice that is known to stir the soul. The powerhouse rock singer hails from St. Louis where she began cultivating her love for music at the age of 9 through the Opera Theatre of St. Louis. Known for her laser focus and unshakeable drive, JanaeSound was unsurprisingly tapped to open for FloRida alongside hometown hero Allen Gates at the 2017 NOW 96.3 NOW Night Out.

Rodney Mashia has been touching people’s hearts and making them smile for decades with his soulful music. He toured the U.S. with the professional group On Wings of Song and has entertained many groups nationwide with his sensitive original lyrics, vocal interpretations, guitar and flute.

B. Aull, based out of Brooklyn, New York, has landed placements on Spotify’s curated playlist ‘Fresh Finds’, Apple Music’s curated playlist ‘Vibes’, and publications like Lyrical Lemonade and Earmilk, B. Aull draws inspiration from Hip-Hop, RnB and his instinctual need to dance. B. Aull creates a unique and up-beat sound.

