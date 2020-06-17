Kennebec Valley Community College in Fairfield and Hinckley has announced its 220 spring dean’s list.

Abigail Bickford, Selam Heinrich, Kolby Lawrence, Brody McKenzie and Evelyn McKenzie, all of Albion; Emily Batty of Appleton; Micayla Driscoll and Angela McArdle, both of Ashland; and Blake Dawes, Sarah Leavitt and Alexander Stafford, all of Athens.

Also, Erik Rider of Auburn; Ali Al Braihi, Hussein Al Braihi, Qusay Al Saleem, Ashley Arbour-Assaf, Siarah Bailey, Renee Bernier, Jaiden Bowley, Mercedes Debowey, Corbin Dostie, Ryan Douglas, Emily Gower, Michelle Johnson, Nancy Johnson, Krista Knight, Jacob Lashon, Jessica Lee, Sydney Lorgeree, Tyler Lounsbury, Richard Maysonet, Michael McCarthy, Ariel Morey, Alexis Paradis, Rachel Roy and Erin Wathen, all of Augusta.

Also, Kayla Roderick and Alexander Woodward of Bangor; Christopher Farnsworth of Bar Harbor; Dylan Gagnon of Barton; and Leslie Blanchard, Faith Boynton, Joshua Epperly, Samantha Hills and Jennifer Knight, all of Belfast.

Also, Colton Chavarie, Alexander Gilbert, Bailey Gilbert, Marissa Hawes and Bryan Massey, all of Belgrade; Ashley Rackliff and Ashley Wharton, both of Belmont; and Anna Castonguay, Brittany Churchill, Krista Gomola, Adrian Hoyt, John Martincic, Amy Mellen, Raeghan Moody, Braden Noonan, Micah Page, Tanner Pelotte and Casey Rodrigue, all of Benton.

Also, Keegan Farnham, Drew Foran and Xin Xiu Hogan, all of Bingham; Dawna Bowlin of Bowdoinham; Brittany Davis and Ariana Kaczmarek, both of Brooks; Ryan Martel of Brownington; and Monica Johnson and Meaghan Quinlan, both of Brunswick.

Also, Jennifer Wakefield of Bryant Pond; Tammy Dempsey, Carolyn Griglio, Suzanne Laffin and Kyle Patton, all of Burnham; Nicole Clark of Calais; Michael Perret of Camden; and Jocelyn Fitzgerald, Nicole Heath, Sean LeClair, Ethan Moisan and Leslie Simpson, all of Canaan.

Also, Daniel Randolph of Caribou; Cameron Harkins and Edward Moult, both of Carmel; Lexie Goulette, Stephen Goulette, Nathan Mitchell and Shirley Smiley, all of Chelsea; and Kile Heikkinen of Chesterville.

Also, Sarah Cobb, Todd Henderson and Alexander Pratt, all of China; Stephanie Vinson of China Village; and Kyle Anderson, Jonathan Fleming, Brandon LaCroix, Ashley Leighton, Tori Moulton, Lyndsee Raven and Steven Upton, all of Clinton.

Also, RaeAnn Long, Logan Magoon, Chantell Marie and Aaron McLaughlin, all of Cornville; Martha Bracy of Damariscotta; Zachary Duncan of Dedham; and Addie Tuttle, Clair Gerry, Hannah Switzer and Samuel Tilton, all of Detroit.

Also, Jordan Korst and Kimberly Nelson, both of Dexter; Emily Burnette, Sarah Cawley and Stephanie Reimers, all of Dixmont; Ashley Warstler of Dover Foxcroft; Angela Perry of Dresden; and Cody Billings and Crystal Haskell, both of Dryden.

Also, Drew Kohls of Eddington; Emily Witham of Embden; and Taylor Blood, Amaris Charland, Ira Cohen, Nicholas Dessent, Laurel Dorr, Dylan Fortin, Madelyn Fortin, Joseph Frechette, Riley Gilman, Reise Goodwin, Molly Gray, Molly Hillman, Edward Hoyt, Lindsay Lesperance, Aneasa Levasseur, Hannah Longley, Cody Machado, Brianna Meader, Morgan Pooler, Jordan Sullivan, Natacha Valley, Dominique Velazquez and Magen Witham, all of Fairfield.

Also, Bethany Charles, Mandy Holt and Summer Libby, all of Farmington; Anita Goodman of Fort Fairfield; and Karoleigh Friend, Emily Keating, Mathew Keating and Hanna McSpadden, all of Freedom.

Also, Sarah Burgess, Pedelyn Danforth, Nicole Hunt, Rachel Reid, Lindsy Smith and Andrew Williams, all of Gardiner; Cameron Dall of Glenburn; Jordan Perkins of Gorham; and Jean Cyr of Greenbush.

Also, Laura Allen, Talitha Gorneau and Alyson Roch, all of Hallowell; Jessie Macdaid, Ashley Parks and Abby Pelletier, all of Hartland; James Huard of Hermon; and Jillian Cadman, Caitlyn Davis and Cortland Pasquarelli, all of Hinckley.

Also, Anthony Mitchell of Jay; Alan Ayers, Alex Barney and Derek Brotherton, all of Jefferson; Jacey Davenport of Kingfield; Alecia Maio of Kittery; Cailea Eaton of Knox; Kirsti Littlefield of Lamoine; and Jessica Demers of Lebanon.

Also, Abigail Loisel of Lewiston; Luke Davis of Liberty; Olivia Jameson and John Simpkins, both of Lincolnville; Sara Phillips of Livermore; and Alec Fortin, Mollie Greenier, Savannah Lightbody, Jasmine Moody, Lucas Murray, Mary Price, Mary-Ellen Savage and Austin Wright, all of Madison.

Also, Nicole Brann and Deborah McCutcheon, both of Manchester; Gabrielle St. Hilaire of Mechanic Falls; Kaylee Tibbetts and Nathan VanSoest, both of Mercer; Sarah Soubble of Mexico; and Robin Stanwood of Milbridge.

Also, Remington Lessard of Monmouth; Ruth Huettner of Monson; Jordan King of Montville; Jillian Waddell of Moscow; Casey Holt and Kristin Wallaker, both of New Portland; and Judith Ogden of New Sharon.

Also, Jonathan Chesnutt of New Vineyard; Lacey Allen of Newport; Gordon Rogers of Nobleboro; and Grant Benson, Kimberly Cherrier, Nina Gomez, Timothy Leach, Chase McKenney, Grace Pollis, Jonathan Powers and Ciara Walker, all of Norridgewock.

Also, Shelby Pinkham and Khristina Thayer, both of North Anson; Connor Roberts of Northfield; and Sarah Cox, Jacob Dostie, Heather Dyer, Austin Fletcher, Heather Gard, Wayne Ireland, Rebecca McEachern-Gorman, Lauren Patrie, Shelby Petersen, Eli Principato, Tonia Reiter and Ally Stevens, all of Oakland.

Also, Sean Grybos of Orono; Tayller Wilson of Orrington; Brock Glidden of Palermo; Amelia Loureiro, Scott Loureiro and Stephanie McGinnis, all of Palmyra; and Hunter Bate, Sharon Dudley and Bryce Werzanski, all of Phillips.

Also, Katelyn Hood, Nicholas Howard, Jada Jensen, Leslie Knowles and Michael Mountain, all of Pittsfield; Tyson Babb, Shilo Griffin, Jill Milliken and Teanna Sproul, all of Pittston; and Victoria Heasley of Plymouth.

Also, Mark Lisak and Vanessa Wharton, both of Portland; Theresa Edgecomb and Spencer Richardson, both of Readfield; and Daniel Bissell, Heather Grindle and Kayla Kimball, all of Saint Albans.

Also, Alaina Reardon of Sangerville; Elizabeth Maguire, Jacob Mehuren, Lillian Obrien, Elizabeth Thibodeau and Fiona Ordelt, all of Searsport; Caleb Ladd of Sebec; and Rachel Herrin, Alyssa Lagassey and Hanna Turgeon, all of Sidney.

Also, Alisha Barrette, Jenna Bryer, Karen Dore, Skylar Foss, Corinna Huard, Devyn Nadeau, Delilah O’hEidhin, Desarey Oliver, Sarah Pastio, Kathrine Pitcher, Matthew Reed, Kali Richards, Shaun Rowland, Erin Savage, Ryan Savage, Riley Tennent, Maxwell Tracy and Janet Washburn, all of Skowhegan.

Also, Heather Hutchins and Kori White, both of Solon; Tiffany Helsel of Somerville; and Ashley Farrington, Angel Hall-Stuart, Zachary Loubier, Logan McNulty, Tabitha Rolfe, Katelyn Thurston and Shay Tripp-Laliberty, all of South China.

Also, Lillian Morrissette of South Portland; Christopher Cox of South Windsor; Dylan Dahlbergh, Andrew Gallagher and Matthew Martin, all of St. Albans; Christian Mulcahy of Standish; and Kristi Ireland of Stetson.

Also, Holly King of Stratton; Matthew Welch of Sumner; Kate Grames and Alison Prior, both of Temple; Sondra Bull of Thomaston; and Logan Grant and Mariah Wren, both of Thorndike.

Also, Amanda Barnes, Maria Boicu, Chris Phillippe, Alyvia Ripley and Melissa Saucier, all of Troy; Jeffrey Kirouac of Turner; Arianna Simoneau of Union; and Kristen Allen, William Crawford, Benjamin Hunter, Crystal Levesque, Haylee Mulligan, Brooke Shaw and Scott Vaillancourt, all of Unity.

Also, Austin Ahearn, Aiyana Cain, Logan DeMerchant, Samantha Harvey, Alysia Poland, Sophia Quirion, Gabriel Rowe, Makayla Tobey and Emylia Wilde, all of Vassalboro.

Also, Lindsay Penney of Waldo; Kaileigh Ross of Waldoboro; and Isaac Stred of Warren; Alexander Casas, Joylie Gushee and Sabrina Marriner, all of Washington.

Also, Cameron Aucoin, Abbey Bailey, Kathy Beaulieu, Annesley Beringer, Lindsey Bernier, Christian Bradford, Vincent Carwyn, Justin Chiaravelotti, Mackenzie Ferreira, Audra Gurney, Randi Gurski, William Haiss, Alexis Hartin, Lawrence Harwood, Anna Hendricks, Alain Kanobayire, Regis Katihabwa, Roger Krebs, Jacob Laflamme, Sulley Menz, Jessica O’Clair, Paige O’Neal, Sadie Paulette, Gage Perry, Mason Peterson, Dylan Therriault, Andrew Thibodeau, Graham Vinson and Rebecca Wickman, all of Waterville.

Also, Patricia Hill of Wells; Ciera Abbott of Wesley Chapel; Sydney Cummings of West Bath; Kristen Pelletier, Jordan Shaw and Sophia Staniszewski, all of West Gardiner; and Ruth Pelletier of Westbrook.

Also, Kayla Guenard of Whitefield; and David Bellegarde, Kelsey Biliouris, Rebecca Close, ReNae McDonald and Makenzie Seaward, all of Wilton.

Also, Haleigh Chambers, Jessica Cook, Jody Cunningham, Heather Huntington, William Peaslee, Melanie Pond and Matthew Vogel, all of Windsor.

Also, Tate Batey, Monique Belisle, Alyssa Bennett, Vincent Bernardini, Jacob Bigelow, Makayla Boucher, Cora Lee Burgett, Waylon Capp, Colleen Carter, Cierra Clyde, Adele Cvetkovski, Logan Denis, Noah Dugal, Brogan Foley-Kerr, Izaak Gajowski, Jacob Kershner, Sherri LaVerdiere, Elissa LaVoie, Anthony Lawrence, Jonathan Madore, Olivia Moody, Noah Morissette, Connor Osborne, Matthew Phillips, Jeffrey Reny, Carmen Santiago, Seth Theriault, Kristen White and Ashley Whitman, all of Winslow.

Also, Samuel Kostusyk, Rachel Pease and Brandon Pelletier, all of Winterport; Zachary Eaton, Alyssa Griffin and Brittney Thibodeau, all of Winthrop; and Peter Ferden of Yarmouth.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: