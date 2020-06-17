Lara Herscovitch & Ed Desjardins will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at Cadenza, 5 Depot St., in Freeport.

The Connecticut-based singer-songwriter Herscovitch who will be accompanied by Mainer and fellow singer-songwriter Desjardins. You can attend in person (masks required to enter venue and when not in seat) or hop on the Cadenza Facebook page and stream it from the comfort of your own home, where you’ll have the option of making donations to the artists.

Tickets cost $18. For tickets, visit brownpapertickets.com.

