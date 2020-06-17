Saco police are investigating the death of a man found unconscious inside a commercial parking garage Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency responders from the Saco police and fire departments were unable to revive the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s identity and age are being withheld pending notification of family, Detective Sgt. Chris Hardiman said in a news release Wednesday evening.

Authorities responded to the report of an unresponsive male at a commercial parking garage in the 100 Block of Main Street around 1:05 p.m. The cause of his death remains under investigation.

