Monmouth Academy has announced its 2020 Class Day Awards. The students are listed alphabetically, according to a news release from Sarah Knowlton, Monmouth Academy college and career coordinator.

Brie-Anna Bates: Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award

Brock Bates: Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award

Violette Beaulieu: Monmouth Federal Credit Union Further Education Award in Memory of Robert Walker and Pauline McDougald, Marjorie Ham Scholarship, Tyler/Grandmaison MELMAC Scholarship

McKenzie Boucher: Monmouth Firefighters’ Richard P. Milligan Scholarship, Monmouth American Legion Post 204 Scholarship in Memory of Archie Wing

Gavin Brochu: Capital Area Technical Center – Central Maine Community College Scholarship, Plumbing and Heating Scholarship

Ryan Burnham: Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award

Kyzer Card: Capital Area Technical Center – Activity Fund Scholarship, Moody Family Scholarship in Memory of Raymond (R.D.) Moody, Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award

Libby Clement: Summa Cum Laude, Drama Award, Harold A. Lovejoy Sr.

Good Sportsmanship Award, George & Evelyn Chick Scholarship, Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award

Caitlin Cram: Doris Greenwood Scholarship

Amber Currie: Summa Cum Laude, Trustees’ Award – Third Honor Essayist, David and Christine Heckman Award, Tech-Tex Industries Gordon S. Bragg Achievement Award, Student Government Award, National Honor Society Award, Excellence and Achievement in Academic Competition, Drama Award, Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award

Nicholas DeBlois: Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award

Danielle Dulac: Associated Building Contractors of Maine Scholarship, Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award

Taylor Dumont: Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award

Logan Farr: Monmouth Firefighters’ Richard P. Milligan Scholarship, Frederick D. Robertson Vocational/Technical Scholarship, Henry L. Cottrell & Robert “Lanky” Taylor Scholarship in memory of Marjorie (MA) Cottrell, Monmouth Fire Department’s Robert F. Benson Scholarship, Monmouth American Legion Post 204 in memory of Winthrop Kenfield, Maine Blue Collar Scholarship, Most Improved Student Award, September Student of the Month, Capital Area Technical Center – 110% Award, Highest grade in Firefighting Program, Elected to National Technical Honor Society, Tyler/Grandmaison MELMAC Scholarship, Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award

Audrey Fletcher: Summa Cum Laude, Drama Award, Brett Carter Athletic Memorial Scholarship, Mountain Valley Conference Athletic Scholarship, Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award

Matthew Fortin: Edith, Arland and Brian Blaisdell Scholarship, Capital Area Technical Center – EMBARK Scholarship; Cochnewagan Trailblazers Scholarship, W. Andrew Poole Baseball Scholarship, Gerry Sanborn Technical Award, Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award

Jordyn Gowell: Summa Cum Laude, East Monmouth Methodist Church Ladies Auxiliary Scholarship in memory of Alice D. Fairchild, Monmouth Lions Club Scholarship, Dr. Arthur and Mabel T. Chick Scholarship, Drama Award, Stuart L. Foster Most Coachable Female Athlete Award, Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award

Natalie Grandahl: Summa Cum Laude, Trustees’ Award – First Honor Essayist, Monmouth Academy Alumni Association Phyllis Smith Ambrose Scholarship in memory of Stanley, Russell and Mildred Smith, Donald L. Auclair Scholarship, W. Ingraham Scholarship, Yearbook Award, Student Government Award, National Honor Society Award, Excellence and Achievement in Academic Competition, Drama Award, Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award

Lydia Handley: Monmouth Firefighters’ Richard P. Milligan Scholarship, Band Award

Katherine Harris: Summa Cum Laude, Rosella Landers Memorial Award, Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award

Elyse Homer: Summa Cum Laude, Jeremy Savard Fine Arts Scholarship, Monmouth Fish and Game Members’ Memorial Scholarship in memory of Robert Pettengill, Sr. and Joe Bergeron, Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award

Campbell Houston: National Honor Society Award, Excellence and Achievement in Academic Competition

Kaitlin Hunt: Summa Cum Laude, Charles L. Andrews Award- Excellence in World Language, Monmouth Lions Club Scholarship, Monmouth Athletic Boosters’ Scholarship, Connie Ham Dineen Humanitarian Award, Winthrop Rotary Club Scholarship, Doris Poole Merit Award, National Honor Society Award, Excellence and Achievement in Academic Competition, October Student of the Month, Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award

Kathryn Jordan: Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award

Hannah Levesque: Beryl P. Jordan Scholarship, Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award

Annalyse Lewis: Trustees’ Award – Excellence in Art, Band Award, John Phillip Sousa Band Award, Monmouth American Legion Post 204 Scholarship in memory of Stanley “Jake” Kanzy, Stuart L. Foster Memorial Scholarship, Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award

Gabriel Martin: Summa Cum Laude, Monmouth Federal Credit Union Further Education Award in Memory of Robert Walker and Pauline McDougald, Monmouth American Legion Post 204 Scholarship in memory of Merle Douglas, Alberta Butterfield Award, Nancy Bates Ludewig Continuing Education Grant, W. Ingraham Scholarship, Student Government Award, Future Business Leaders of America Award, Drama Award, Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award

Cody McDonald: Capital Area Technical Center – EMBARK Scholarship,

Scott Pettengill Scholarship, Maine Blue Collar Scholarship

Thomas Neal: Summa Cum Laude, Maine Principals’ Association Award, Truman W. Hollis Good Citizenship Award, Annabessacook Lake Improvement Association Victor Amnott Scholarship, George and Evelyn Chick Scholarship, Dr. Arthur and Mabel T Chick Scholarship, Fred and Terry Lebel Memorial Scholarship, Monmouth Academy Alumni Association Scholarship, Monmouth Athletic Boosters’ Scholarship, Yearbook Award, Student Government Award, Future Business Leaders of America Award, Drama Award, Packard Athletic Award, Stuart L. Foster Most Coachable Male Athlete Award, Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award

Daan Overbeek: Drama Award, Mustang Pride Award, Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award

Alexis Trott: Summa Cum Laude, Trustees’ Awards – Excellence in History, Highest rank in Science, Excellence and Achievement in Academic Competition, Friends of Cumston Library Scholarship, W. Ingraham Scholarship, Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award

Delaney Willey: Student Government Award, Excellence and Achievement in Academic Competition

Madison Wright: Summa Cum Laude

Edmund Zuis: Summa Cum Laude, Trustees’ Awards: Second Honor Essayist, Excellence in English Composition, Lester M. Andrews Award – Highest average in Mathematics, Dr. Edwin Beal Award – Highest rank in Economics, National Honor Society Award, Dr. Arthur and Marjorie Sprague Scholarship, Floyd Gray Scholarship, Excellence and Achievement in Academic Competition, Monmouth Academy Theater Arts Scholarship, Drama Award, Band Award, Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award

