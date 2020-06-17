PINELLAS PARK, Fla. – Joan Gallagher passed away peacefully on June 12, 2020, while in the care of Suncoast Hospice, in Pinellas Park, Fla., after having struggled with numerous chronic illnesses for several years. Born in Waterville to Ernest and Florence (Vashon) Paradis, Joan attended Waterville schools where she was a very gifted artist.Joan married James F. Quirion “Jim” in 1954 and followed him to Fort Jackson in Columbia, S.C., during his time in the Army. Upon their return to Maine, Joan began work at Keyes Fibre Company (currently Huhtamaki) and resided in Waterville. Joan and Jim divorced in 1976. Joan met John “Jack” Gallagher on her 40th birthday dancing. She subsequently moved to Jack’s home in Long Island, N.Y., and got involved in the real estate and insurance industries. Returning to Maine in 2008, she resided in Brunswick with her sister, Gloria. Here, she enjoyed visiting with her family, especially her daughters and grandchildren, eating out at her favorite restaurants and participating in Bible study groups and church services at the Topsham 7th Day Adventist Church. Joan and Jack married on Nov. 5, 2018, following a move to St. Petersburg, Fla.Joan loved music, especially singing and playing the guitar. She also loved to dance. During her time at Keyes Fibre, she and friends, Jim Doody, Kitty Plisga and Joan Rodrigue started a band – Big Jim and His Harem. They performed at dances and parties and became a well-known fixture in the Waterville area. She also loved hosting parties for family and friends, and was a great cook. She enjoyed traveling with sister, Gloria, friend, Rachel Boulette Mathieu and her daughters, and cherished a special relationship with her cousin, June Cote Hallee.Joan is survived by her loving husband, John “Jack” Gallagher and his three children, daughters, Tanya and son-in-law Dave Kolonoski, Karen and son-in-law Bob Kreider and Brenda Gilbert; three grandchildren, Zac Gilbert, Dylan Gilbert and Hailey Gilbert; sister, Gloria Pelletier and brother-in-law, Norman Pelletier and brother, Ernest “Sonny” and sister-in-law, Donna Paradis; several cousins, nieces, nephews; and her fur baby, Ernest. She was predeceased by her parents; sister, Claudette Jolicoeur and brother-in-law, Renaud Jolicoeur; and former husband and father of her children, Jim.A celebration of Joan’s life will be announced at a later date.

