AUGUSTA – On Wednesday, June 10, 2020, our beloved Shelley Lee Melanson succumbed to a brief illness at the young age of 47.Shelley was born in Augusta on June 25, 1973, the daughter of Dickie and Marilyn Melanson.Shelley spent most of her adult life as a home-maker, happily raising her son and daughter and more recently enjoying the time she was able to spend with her grandchildren who meant the world to her.We had no idea how blessed we were to know Shelley. She had a kindness and a likeability about her that is truly rare. Through her actions she taught us that pre-judging people was wrong. She always went out of her way to ease the pain and suffering of others. All the children who knew her loved her. Maybe it was her beautiful smile, her soft voice, or her warm hugs that made them feel loved and safe when they were with her. We all loved Shelley so so so so much.The Lord, Jesus Christ, has removed her pain and struggles and brought her home where she is now at peace.Shelley is survived by her life partner of 30 years, Steve Anthony Gagne; her son, Joseph “Joey”, Steve Anthony Gagne, both of Augusta; her daughter, Chelsey Marie Gagne and her fiancé, Adrian Belnavis of Lewiston; her cherished grandchildren, JJ, Kaleb, and Kyzah; four of her brothers, Ricky Melanson and his wife Louanne of Norway, Rodney Melanson and his fiancé Alycia Benner of Belfast, Bob Melanson and his wife Kris of New Jersey, Steven Melanson of Augusta, and three sisters, Shari Howell and her husband Dick of Whitefield, Shonda Melanson of Ellsworth, and Heather Melanson of Bangor; her mother-in-law, “Ma” Theresa Smith; her sister-in-law Rebecca Poulin and her husband Patrick, and her brother-in-law Reginald Gagne and his wife, Joyce, all of Augusta; as well as many nieces and nephews.Shelley was predeceased by her father, Dickie Melanson of Bangor, her beloved mother, Marilyn Melanson; her brother, Mark Melanson, and her sister-in-law, Susan Gagne, with whom she had developed a close bond, all of Augusta, and a sister, Lori Melanson of Florida.A graveside service will be held this summer for immediate family and close friends.

Guest Book