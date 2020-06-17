June 17, 2019: Gov. Janet Mills signs a bill into law banning single-use plastic shopping bags. Maine becomes the fourth state to do so, after California, Hawaii and New York.
The law is scheduled to take effect April 22, 2020, which is Earth Day. However, on March 17, Mills announces the ban won’t start until Jan. 15, 2021, because of the coronavirus pandemic and concerns about handling reusable bags.
Vermont’s governor signs a bag ban on June 17, and other states are considering bans. When Mills signed the bill, 24 Maine municipalities already had adopted bag bans of their own to reduce the number of bags contaminating the environment.
According to co-sponsor Rep. Nicole Grohoski, D-Ellsworth, the Retail Association of Maine and the Maine Grocers and Food Producers Association requested the law to create a uniform statewide policy on bags.
The law prohibits retailers from distributing the single-use plastic bags at the point of sale. They can offer customers paper bags but must charge at least 5 cents each for them.
The law exempts certain kinds of bags, such as those used for prescription drugs, laundry, newspapers and live animals.
Presented by:
Joseph Owen is an author, retired newspaper editor and board member of the Kennebec Historical Society. Owen’s book, “This Day in Maine,” can be ordered at islandportpress.com. To get a signed copy use promo code signedbyjoe at checkout. Joe can be contacted at: [email protected]
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: June 17
-
Opinion
Today’s editorial cartoon
-
Local & State
Portland police arrest data mirrors national race disparity, calls for deeper look, experts say
-
Things to Do
Lara Herscovitch & Ed Desjardins plan live concert Saturday
-
Columnists
George Smith: Stories of isolation on a Maine island
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.