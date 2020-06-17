Each year, the parents’ association at St. Michael School in Augusta organize and host a catered dinner, live auction, and silent auction to raise money for the growth and enhancement of the educational ministry at the school as well as serve as an evening of togetherness for the adults in the school community. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year, the event looks very different, according to a news release from Dave Guthro, communications director, Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland.

“For the safety of our families, parishioners, and friends, it was decided to have it completely online,” said Kevin Cullen, principal of St. Michael School, according to the release.

Anybody can bid on auction items at airauctioneer.com/sms through 6 p.m. Sunday, June 21. In just over a day since the auction opened, the running total already sits at more than $7,600.

“The auction is our biggest fundraiser of the year,” said Cullen.

A trip through the 111 items on the auction block displays something for everyone, including experiences such as rock climbing at Acadia; dinner for four made by the Rev. John Skehan, pastor of St. Michael Parish in Augusta; a barbecue with Kevin Cullen; private cooking lessons at the Parsonage House in Vassalboro; and a guided fly fishing trip. In addition, special collectable items are available such as jerseys and sticks signed by NHL players Shawn Thornton, Jimmy Howard, and Eric Weinrich, as well as St. Michael merchandise, Adirondack chairs, and a fire pit kit. Plus, there are many packages, gift cards, and baskets donated by local businesses and organizations, and even handmade items from students and classes.

The winning bidders will be notified after the auction closes on Sunday.

For more information about the auction, call the school at 207-623-3491.

