Studio Two — Beatles Tribute will perform from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at Somerset Abbey, 98 Main St. in Madison.
The band is a headlining Beatles tribute band that focuses on the most exciting, energetic period of The Beatles — the early years.
Choosing from a catalog of songs from their club and touring performances, Studio Two captures all of the excitement and danceable 50s and 60s Rock ‘n’ Roll songs The Beatles helped popularize.
All of this is done in period correct attire and equipment.
For more information, call 207-696-5800 or email [email protected].
