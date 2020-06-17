Two York County men have been charged with stealing two golf carts, each valued at $7,000, from the Salmon Falls Country Club in Hollis, Maine State Police said Wednesday.
Seth Lavoie, 27, of Saco was charged with felony theft and violating conditions of release, and 34-year-old Nicholas Berthiaume of Dayton was charged with felony theft and receiving stolen property.
The golf carts were reported stolen on June 9 and June 16. State police located one of the carts Wednesday at a home in Dayton and the second cart at a home in Hollis. Both men are scheduled to appear Oct. 30 in York County Superior Court.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Pelosi requiring masks for lawmakers at House hearings
-
Local & State
Man dies after being found unresponsive in Saco parking garage
-
Nation & World
U.S. virus outbreaks stir clash over masks, personal freedom
-
Local & State
South Portland may launch human rights panel with funds cut from police budget
-
Maine Crime
Two York County men charged with stealing 2 golf carts from country club