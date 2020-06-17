WATERVILLE — Logan Wadick of Unity, a 2020 graduate of Mount View High School in Thorndike, is the winner of the 2020 Joseph B. Ezhaya Scholarship, according to a news release from Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce.

Wadick was involved both at his school and in the community. At Mount View High, he achieved a 3.95 grade point average and was awarded the title of class valedictorian. He received the Phi Beta Kappa award, achieved membership in the National Honor Society and was involved in the music program as a member of the Mount View Chamber Singers, an audition choir that presents more than 50 concerts per year. He also participated in track and field.

Outside of school, activities for Wadick include the Unity Historical Society, where he headed a project to scan and document more than 2,000 historical photographs and documents on a digital archive. He is also a member of Friends of Lake Winnecook, Unity Barn Raisers and a local drama club.

He is a certified railroad conductor, volunteering every weekend with the Belfast and Moosehead Lake Railroad, working to restore vintage railroad cars. He also worked more than 750 hours to help build a community gazebo in Unity, which earned him the rank of Eagle Scout.

Wadick plans to attend the Eastern Maine Community College this fall to major in electrical engineering.

The annual scholarship was established in memory of Joe Ezhaya, a community leader who was known for his generosity and dedication to civic engagement.

This $750 annual scholarship will be distributed to the recipient after the completion of his first semester with a grade point average of 2.0 or higher and will be awarded for up to 4 years, for a total of $3,000.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: