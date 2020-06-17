BATH — The Kennebec Estuary Land Trust and the Midcoast Conservancy will host a web-based lecture about the lives of turtles in the estuary at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 25. Karen Robbins, citizen scientist and amateur herpetologist, will talk about her work with turtles, the species that call the estuary home, and what you can do to help protect them.

This free event is great for naturalists 10 and older interested in the lives of these shelled reptilians, according to a news release from Ben Barrett.

Attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions in the registration link and the chat box during the meeting.

Robbins is a local citizen scientist that has studied aquatic species and restored their habitat for the past 20 years. She has conducted long-term movement studies of map turtles for the State of New York and painted turtles here in Maine. Recently, she helped restore an alewife run on Sewall Pond in Arrowsic in collaboration with KELT, the town and state. She is assisting the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife with the assessment of the status of threatened spotted turtles and their habitat here in Maine.

This talk is the first in the “Maine Creatures Great & Small” series co-hosted by KELT and the Midcoast Conservancy this summer. Both organizations are partnering again to host experts sharing information about Maine wildlife including loons, dragonflies, and more.

Participants will receive a Zoom link to the lecture following their registration and again before the event.

For more information or to register, visit kennebecestuary.org/upcoming-events/turtles-2020 or call 207-442-8400.

For updates on the upcoming lectures, visit kennebecestuary.org/upcoming-events or midcoastconservancy.org/explore/events/ and social media.

For more information about Midcoast Conservancy, visit midcoastconservancy.org or call 207-389-5150.

