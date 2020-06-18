The Boys & Girls Clubs and YMCA of Greater Waterville at the Alfond Youth & Community Center is again participating in the Summer Food Service Program to provide free nutritious meals to all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability.

Meals will be provided first-come, first-serve through Aug. 14, at the following times and locations, according to a news release from Crista Lavenson, Director of Advancement.

• Alfond Youth & Community Center, 126 North St., Waterville, Monday through Friday: Breakfast 7:30-9 a.m.; lunch 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

• North End Boys & Girls Club, 16 Hillside Ave., Waterville, Monday through Saturday: Lunch noon-2 p.m.; snack 2:05-4 p.m.

• Camp Tracy, 302 McGrath Pond Road, Oakland, Monday through Friday: Lunch noon-1 p.m.; snack 2-3:30 p.m.

In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity, in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.) should contact the Agency where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, heard of hearing, or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

To file a program discrimination complaint, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, AD-3027, found online at How to File a Program Discrimination Complaint and at any USDA office or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call 866-632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by: mail — U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; 2. fax — 202-690-7442; or email [email protected].

The community center is an equal opportunity provider. In accordance with state law this institution is prohibited from discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age, sexual orientation or disability. To file a complaint of discrimination, write Maine Human Rights Commission, 51 State House Station, Augusta, ME 04333-0051. Maine is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

For more information, contact Alfond Youth & Community Center Grants Manager, Katherine Harvey, at 207-873-0684 or [email protected].

