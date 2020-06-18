The school board of Maine School Administrative District 49 held its district-wide budget hearing on Tuesday night through Youtube Livestream because of the restrictions on large gatherings brought on by the coronavirus.

The school board discussed each article over the livestream and allowed residents to call in to contribute comments or amendments, but Jenny Boyden, school board chair, said no one called to make a public comment during Tuesday’s hearing.

“This district generally has robust participation at the budget meeting,” Boyden said Wednesday. “After accounting for the board, superintendent, district staff, moderator and clerks for the towns, we’d be limited to fewer than 30 members of the public. We cannot deny any voters the right to attend and vote.”

Typically, registered voters from each community the district serves — Albion, Benton, Clinton and Fairfield —meet in the gym at Lawrence High School and vote on each article.

Residents will be able to vote on the budget on July 14, the same day as the statewide election.

The 2020-2021 school year budget for SAD 49 totals $27,843,591.11

This represents a 2.68%, or $726,144.71, increase over last year’s budget. The increase is due in large part to the cost of special education and to increases in pay for district employees covered by collective bargaining agreements, according to Boyden.

The increases for staff in the district reached in collective bargaining agreements, the written legal contracts between an employer and a union, totals $307,000.

Boyden said 85% of staff in the district are covered by collective bargaining agreements.

Special education represents the largest increase in the budget, up 11.5% from last year’s budgeted amount.

The largest part of the $545,000 increase in special education is related to collective bargaining agreements, which account for $39,000 of the increase, Boyden said.

The total cost for special education is budgeted at $5,267,947.64.

Other big ticket items in the budget includes:

• $11,008,203.32 for regular instruction;

• $947,151.59 for system administration;

• $705,102.24 for other instruction;

• $2,560,318.45 for student and staff support;

• $1,479,637.55 for school administration;

• $1,884,715.70 for transportation and buses;

• $3,990,514.62 for facilities management.

“(The budget) reflects the board’s work to balance needs and resources while making sure to support students’ educational needs,” Boyden said. “The impact to mil rates is less than 0.35 in each of the towns (in the district).”

At the referendum on July 14, voters will be asked to vote on articles 1-16 of the school budget as well as on questions about a school nutrition program, adult education, an additional state subsidy and a capital reserve fund.

Last year’s budget of $27.12 million was passed after two failed referendums in June and July.

The failed referendums caused the district to operate on an interim budget of $27.15 million for one month until the new amount was approved.

The 2019 referendum followed a year of instability which included resignations of seven teachers, the superintendent and Lawrence High School’s assistant and head principals along with three board members from Fairfield.

