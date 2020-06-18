A garage in Skowhegan was destroyed after a fire broke out inside of it on Wednesday evening.
Firefighters were called to a property on Oak Pond Road at 6:40 p.m., to find the garage, located next to the home, engulfed in flames, according to Skowhegan Fire Chief Shawn Howard.
The garage and everything inside was declared a total loss, but the house sustained only minor damages to its exterior, according to Howard.
The homeowners who called in the fire suffered no injuries, Howard said, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The chief said the fire spread rapidly into the wooded area behind the garage due to dry conditions.
The Skowhegan Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Canaan, Madison and Norridgewock Fire Departments.
