WATERVILLE — Kindergarten registration will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, and from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at the George J. Mitchell School at 58 Drummond Ave. Registration will be held by appointment only.
Children must be 5 years old on or before Oct. 15 in order to register. The child’s official birth certificate and updated immunization record will be needed for appointment.
To schedule an appointment and receive a transition booklet, call the school at 207-873-0695.
